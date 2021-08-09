Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): After learning about Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's battle with obesity, actor Arjun Kapoor lauded the javelin thrower saying he is an inspiration to everyone.

"Just battling obesity can be physically and mentally exhausting. This boy has not just overcome that, he has kept his eyes on the prize to ace an Olympic gold medal. Neeraj, you are such an inspiration to me and for the country," Arjun wrote on his Instagram Story.

Also Read | Anupam Shyam Dies at 63: Lesser-Known Facts About the Pratigya Star To Remember His Acting Legacy.

For the unversed, Neeraj, who created history for India at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a gold medal, had an obese childhood. Reportedly, at the age of 13, he weighed more than 80 kgs. Like Neeraj, Arjun also struggled with obesity since childhood.

A few days ago only, Arjun opened about his battle with obesity in an interview with the leading daily, wherein he said how his "underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for him to constantly stay a certain size".

Also Read | Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Becomes the Second South Asian To Feature on Teen Vogue Cover.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)