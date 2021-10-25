California [US], October 25 (ANI): Punjabi actor Rubina Bajwa, the younger sister of Neeru Bajwa, got engaged recently.

On Sunday, Rubina took to her Instagram account and posted an adorable picture of her beau Gurbaksh Singh Chahal proposing to her with a ring in his hands.

Describing the special moment, Rubina wrote, "Yes .... Happy, In love, my best friend, Netflix partner, burger cravings, rain, sunshine, 4 am conversations, my home. @gchahal let's get old together."

Netizens and actors from Bollywood and Punjab film industry wished the couple by sharing heartfelt congratulatory messages.

"Just so happy," Bhumi Pednekar commented.

"Congratulations," singer Jassie Gill commented.

Gurbaksh also shared the happy news on his Instagram handle.

"Proposing to the woman of my dreams. Here's to a lifetime full of happiness. I love you @rubina.bajwa. To every year and out," he posted.

Rubina is best known for her films 'Sargi', 'Layiye Je Yaariyan', and 'Munda Hi Chahida' among others. As per Gurbaksh's Instagram handle, he is the chairman and CEO of VendorCloud company. (ANI)

