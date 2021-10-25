Los Angeles, October 25: Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for portraying the role of Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 59. Tyler had been battling prostate cancer since 2018. FRIENDS Reunion: New BTS Photos of the Six Actors Are Out and They are Giving Us Major Nostalgia Vibes (View Pics Inside).

According to his representative Toni Benson, Tyler breathed his last on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, reported CNN. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," the representative said in a statement.

Gunther worked as a waiter and manager in Friends coffee house, Central Perk. He also worked on several other projects such as Scrubs, Modern Music, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In May, Tyler made a brief virtual appearance on the Friends reunion special.

