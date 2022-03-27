With Marvel all geared up for the release of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio has now dropped four new photos from the upcoming movie. The released photos feature four major characters from the movie which obviously includes Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong's Wong and MCU newcomer America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness: Nicolas Cage Responds to Possible Ghost Rider Cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Movie.

Though audiences will have to wait for over a month before the movie comes out, these new images might help them with their anticipation. In the first image, Strange can be seen in his new outfit, with candles present in the background. A detailed look at Wanda is also shown where she's in the same costume which she had donned at the end of 'WandaVision'. Wong's photo shows him in his usual attire though it seems that the current sorcerer supreme is distressed. Avatar 2 Trailer To Be Released With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – Reports.

New Stills From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Just 48 more days until ‘Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness’ pic.twitter.com/cPCLQaynsV — mcu content (@mcucomfort) March 19, 2022

Fans also get to see Chavez in action as she is seen running down the street with a worried expression. The upcoming film promises the lean into horror element as Strange aims to clean up the multiverse mess he created during the events of Spiderman: No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been directed by Sam Raimi. Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the script. Its May 6 release date has come after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

