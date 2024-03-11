Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): On Monday, a new song 'Raaton Ke Nazaare' from Kunal Kemmu's directorial 'Madgaon Express' was released.

Composed by Shaarib and Toshi, Raaton Ke Nazaare showcases the melodious vocals of Benny Dayal and Shaarib. Kalim Sheikh has penned the lyrics of the track, which is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Take a look at the video of the song.

'Madgaon Express' marks Kunal's directorial debut. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal opened up about exploring new stint as a director. He said, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun"

Last week Kunal unveiled the film's trailer, which showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa.

The film is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024. (ANI)

