Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Neil Bhatt, Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan-starrer 'Megha Barsenge' TV show is all set to be out soon.

'Megha Barsenge' showcases the plight of abandoned brides.

The upcoming show "whirls around Megha charting a new path for herself and seeking answers to the questions that her runaway husband leaves behind in his wake.

Excited to essay the role of Megha, Neha Rana says, "When I first read the script, I was instantly drawn to Megha's unbreakable spirit to pick up the pieces and seek answers after being abandoned by her husband. I hope that Megha's story inspires women to view their life as the beginning of a new chapter and not the end of their dreams and aspirations. I can't wait for the audiences to witness Megha's journey of self-discovery, resilience, and empowerment."

'Megha Barsenge' will be out on COLORS soon. Deepshikha Nagpal is also a part of the show. (ANI)

