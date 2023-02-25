Actors Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross have boarded the cast of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season four. The series, based on superhero comics of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, will be concluding with the fourth season. According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Offerman and Mullally, who are married in real life, will essay the roles of Doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau. The characters are described as “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” The Umbrella Academy S4: Nick Offerman, David Cross and Megan Mullally Join the Final Season of the Netflix Series.

Cross will play Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back". The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse. It features an ensemble cast of Elliot Page. The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper’s TV Series Set for ‘Final Adventure’.

Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein and Genesis Rodriguez. The series is created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. The Umbrella Academy is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.