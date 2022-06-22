Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): American actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will lend their voices to Apple Studios and Skydance Animation's latest animated musical fantasy film 'Spellbound'.

According to Variety, the film has reunited the pair of Kidman and Bardem after their Oscar nominations for the 2021 film 'Being the Ricardos'. Kidman played the role of Lucille Ball while Bardem played the character of Desi Arnaz in this Aaron Sorkin's biographical drama.

Apart from the two actors, John Lithgow, Andre De Shields, and Jenifer Lewis will also star in the film.

'West Side Story' fame Rachel Zegler will be voicing the main cast in the film as Princess Ellian, who ventures on an adventure to save her family and kingdom from a vile spell which transforms them into scary monsters, threatening to engulf their fictional kingdom of Lumbria into never-ending darkness, reported Variety.

Kidman and Bardem will be voicing as parents of Ellian. While Kidman takes upon the character of Ellsmere, 'the kind and just, yet hyper-precise queen', Bardem plays the Ellian's father Solon, 'the boastful yet big-hearted king'.

'Spellbound' is helmed by 'Shrek' director Vicky Jenson while Lauren Hynek, Linda Woolverton, and Elizabeth Martin have written the screenplay, reported Variety. Singer Alan Menken, best known for his song 'A Whole New World', will be composing the film's songs and Chris Montan will serve as an executive music producer.

The producers of 'Spellbound' include David Ellison, John Lasseter, David Lipman, and Dana Goldberg.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman will also be sharing screen space with 'High School Musical' actor Zac Efron along with Joey King in Netflix's untitled romantic comedy, helmed by Richard LaGravenese. Kidman was also showered with praises for portraying the role of a twisted wellness guru in online streaming platform, Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'. (ANI)

