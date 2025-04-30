Nicole Kidman in a still from 'Nine Perfect Strangers' season 2 trailer (Photo/Instagram/@hulu)

Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): The official trailer for the second season of the Hulu series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' has been released, showcasing Nicole Kidman's return as the enigmatic guru Masha Dmitrichenko.

The second season finds Masha welcoming a new group of strangers to a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps, where they undergo psychedelic therapy to heal their respective traumas.

The trailer hints at the challenges that lie ahead, with Masha pushing her guests to confront their pain and trauma head-on.

"I invited you all here because sometimes you shouldn't deal with pain gently," Masha tells her guests in the trailer shared by the show's makers on social media.

As the strangers embark on their journey of healing and self-discovery, they encounter unexpected twists and turns.

The trailer also suggests that Masha is struggling with her own trauma, with one character telling her, "You came to me a broken woman... And you break everyone you try to heal."

The second season boasts an ensemble cast, including Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, and King Princess, among others.

The show is executive produced by David E Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Bruna Papandrea, among others.

Season two of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' premieres on Hulu on May 21, with a two-episode launch.

New episodes will stream every Wednesday up to the season finale on July 2. (ANI)

