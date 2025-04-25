Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Comedian Nikki Glaser has made light of the controversy surrounding the recent Blue Origin space flight, joking that she has no interest in going to space, especially considering the backlash that comes with it.

In an interview with E! News at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, Nikki shared her thoughts on the matter.

Nikki, who was named to the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2025 list, said she has big dreams, including writing more music and doing street photography, but going to space is not one of them.

"Just kidding, no, no, I do not want to go to space," she said, adding, "Not only because of the backlash I will face, but I just have no interest in going to space," as quoted by E! News.

Instead of pursuing wild adventures, Nikki wants to sit back and enjoy her success, particularly after a massive year that included hosting the 2025 Golden Globes.

"I want to enjoy the riches of my success. I think I've been just trying to maintain it, like 'don't go away,' and I haven't like really enjoyed any of it, like you're just trying to keep it," she explained.

The Blue Origin space mission, promoted as the first all-female space flight, faced criticism from celebrities and the general public for its perceived extravagance.

Actress Olivia Munn called the journey "a bit gluttonous," while Emily Ratajkowski questioned the resources spent on the trip.

However, some stars, including Amy Schumer and Nikki Glaser, poked fun at the controversy with a lighter tone.

Katy Perry and Gayle King, both participants in the Blue Origin trip, have addressed the backlash.

Perry seemingly referenced the criticism during a concert, asking the crowd if anyone had ever called their dreams crazy.

King joked about the memes made of her terrified expression during the flight, but also acknowledged that the experience was a little scary. (ANI)

