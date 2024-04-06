Elvish Yadav Faces Chargesheet by Noida Police – Details Inside

Noida police has filed a chargesheet against popular YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organizing rave parties. The 1200-page chargesheet stated that Elvish was in touch with snake charmers and that a poisonous snake and 20 mililitres of venom from the Krait species were also recovered from the location, according to DCP Noida. Elvish Yadav Faces Accusations of Issuing Death Threats to Animal Activist Sourabh Gupta – Reports.

In November last year, the PFA organization filed an FIR against six people including Elvish. The FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida. The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. Elvish Yadav Faces FIR for Beating Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern Amid ISPL 2024 Controversy

He was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest. Later, the police arrested two more suspects in the case who were identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana and said to be known to Elvish.