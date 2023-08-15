As thriller Batla House completed 4 years of its release, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi on Tuesday shared a few scenes of herself from the movie to make the day more special. Nora took to Instagram and posted a video featuring ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav a.k.a John Abraham. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Celebrating 4 years of Batla House and Huma. Heres a few scenes of mine from the film! Feel so proud it was a huge deal for me! Which scene did u guys like the most?” Hip Hop India Promo: Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza Showcase Their Impressive Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Batla House is a film based on the Batla House encounter in Delhi that took place on September 19, 2008. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani and stars John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi. Nora not only performed a dance number "O Saki Saki", but also played a pivotal role in the movie. Meanwhile, Nora is all set to make her Telugu film debut opposite Varun Tej in Karuna Kumar's directorial Matka. As per a statement, Nora will be seen in a vital role in the film. She will also do a special dance number.

Sharing the excitement, Nora said in a statement, “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, the Producers Vyra Entertainment for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey.” Nora Fatehi Birthday: A Fashion Maverick Who Hits the Right Chord Everytime!.

Recently, makers unveiled the official title, which was tentatively titled as VT14.Titled Matka, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary. On Thursday, the team attended the film's mahurat shot. Sharing the film's poster, Varun on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote, "My next! Need all your love." The movie is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Vizag.