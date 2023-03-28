Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Teaming up with international names for making a Hindi movie or a South one is a common practice nowadays.

For Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming venture 'NTR 30', makers have put their trust in international names. For VFX, supervisor Brad Minnich has come on board recently.

Taking to Twitter, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, "JR NTR - JANHVI KAPOOR - KORATALA SIVA FILM: INTERNATIONAL NAMES COME ON BOARD... VFX supervisor #BradMinnich - associated with #Hollywood films - associates with #JrNTR's new film [#NTR30]... Earlier, action producer #KennyBates had joined the project... #KoratalaSiva directs."

This film marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the South industry.

The 'Dhadak' actor dropped the first look from the movie 'NTR-30' on March 6, which also marks her birthday.

As the poster says, actor Janhvi is all set to sail the boat and become calm in a storm in the fierce world of 'NTR 30'. The film will be directed by 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva.

In the poster, Janhvi is seen clad in a saree with her loose tresses. Janhvi captioned her post, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30."

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. Janhvi will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkumar Rao. (ANI)

