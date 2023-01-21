Helmed by SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr starrer Simhadri (2003) is all set to hit the theatres one more time to celebrate the birthday of the South actor.As per the sources, the makers of the movie Simhadri have planned to re-release the 2003 hit movie on 20 May, which marks the birthday of the RRR fame star. RRR Star Jr NTR Gets Mobbed by Fans for Selfies at LA’s TCL Chinese Theatres, Video Goes Viral.

The makers have planned a grand celebration for the re-release of the movie. NTR Jr's Aadi was also re-released last year and the response from his fans and supporters was overwhelming. The grandson of NT Rama Rao Senior, NTR Jr is surely living the moments of his life as his movie RRR bagged the prestigious Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards this year. Jr NTR Chills With Marvel's Top Executive Victoria Alonso After RRR Star Expresses Wish to Be Part of MCU - Reports.

He is known to be one of the favourite actors of the acclaimed director S S Rajamouli, with whom he has collaborated on multiple projects prior to RRR.