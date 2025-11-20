Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Desi bass DJ and producer Nucleya is all set to perform at Lollapalooza India 2026.

Fans can expect Nucleya to crank up the energy with a power-packed mix of his most loved anthems from the iconic Bass Rani era and the dancefloor-dominating 'Laung Gawacha' to high-octane crowd favourites like 'Aaja', 'Bhayanak Atma' and 'Jungle Raja'.

The lineup for Lollapalooza India 2026 looks super exciting, with fans especially eagerly awaiting the rock band Linkin Park.

Linkin Park, one of the world's leading rock bands, will be performing in India for the first time, marking a significant event on Indian soil.

The band, having won multiple GRAMMYs and sold over 100 million records worldwide, which defined music for every teenager with hits like 'In the End', 'Numb', and 'Crawling', has always been one of the highly requested acts in India.

Over two decades in, they remain unstoppable, with recent releases like 'Lost', 'Friendly Fire' and their latest album From Zero topping charts. Lollapalooza India will take place in Mumbai on January 24 and 25, 2026.

On their debut in India, Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park said, "India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them," as quoted in a press note shared by BookMyShow Live.

The next year's lineup also includes American rapper and singer Playboi Carti.The singer is known for his era-defining tracks, including 'Magnolia', 'Sky', and 'Stop Breathing'. After his latest album 'Music', whose all 30 tracks stormed the Billboard Hot 100, the singer have cemented his place as one of the most innovative forces in music today. (ANI)

