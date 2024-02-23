Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Filmmaker Onir's 'Pine Cone' is set to be screened at 38th British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

Excited about the screening, National Award-winning filmmaker said that he is "thrilled and honoured".

"This film is a labour of love, and I am immensely proud of the journey it has taken from its inception to this moment. Pinecone is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of LGBTQ+ narratives in cinema. I hope it serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and continues to push the boundaries of queer cinema. I am looking forward to being in London for the screening," Onir said in a statement.

'Pine Cone' offers a semi-autobiographical narrative that explores how the pursuit of love evolves over time, against the backdrop of key milestones in the country's gay rights movement, as per a statement.

Onir, who made his directorial debut with the film 'My Brother Nikhil', is an openly gay filmmaker has consistently pushed boundaries and strived for authentic portrayal of queer experiences.

He has a proven track record of creating films that shed light on the LGBTQ community's challenges and triumphs.

'Pine Cone' showcases three stories told from the lens of the life of the lead character Sid Mehra, as he navigates relationships in his quest for love. What sets this film apart is its unique narrative structure, with the stories unfolding in reverse chronological order, spanning the years 2019, 2009, and 1999.

The film has been written by Ashwini Malik and stars Vidur Sethi, Hanun Bawra, Aniket Ghosh, Amit Gurjar, Damandeep Singh Chaudhary, and Sahib Verma in pivotal roles.

Pinecone' has already won the Rainbow Stories award at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Honarable Mention - Best Feature at International South Asian Film Festival Canada.

The 38th British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will take place from March 13 to March 24. (ANI)

