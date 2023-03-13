Multiverse dramedy Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards, taking home the coveted best picture trophy along with awards for its star cast Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the best actress trophy, while Brendan Fraser returned to centre stage with his best actor award for his role as an overweight reclusive professor in The Whale. RRR’s Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Dinesh Karthik’s Early Morning Prediction Comes True.

Filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as the Daniels, won for both directing and original screenplay for Everything Everywhere All at Once. "Naatu Naatu", the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster RRR, created history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the best original song category. Here are the list of winners.

Animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – WINNER!

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Makeup and hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – WINNER!

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – WINNER!

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!

Original song

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Lead actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Lead actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking