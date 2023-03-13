Multiverse dramedy Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards, taking home the coveted best picture trophy along with awards for its star cast Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the best actress trophy, while Brendan Fraser returned to centre stage with his best actor award for his role as an overweight reclusive professor in The Whale. RRR’s Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Dinesh Karthik’s Early Morning Prediction Comes True.
Filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as the Daniels, won for both directing and original screenplay for Everything Everywhere All at Once. "Naatu Naatu", the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster RRR, created history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the best original song category. Here are the list of winners.
Animated feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny – WINNER!
Live-action short
An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Makeup and hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale – WINNER!
Costume design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
International film
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Documentary short
The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Production design
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Original score
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking – WINNER!
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!
Original song
Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!
This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Lead actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Lead actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Best picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER!
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking