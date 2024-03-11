Another win for Oppenheimer. The Nolan's biopic film bagged the golden trophy for Best Cinematography at the Oscars 2024. Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... Oppenheimer!" The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Oscars 2024 Best Supporting Actor Winner: Robert Downey Jr Wins Oscar for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards!.

Oppenheimer also bagged the awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Film Editing. The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk, Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies. Oscars 2024 Best Animated Film Winner: The Boy and The Heron Bags Oscar at 96th Academy Awards.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.