Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne opened up about Black Sabbath's final reunion concert in July titled 'Back to the Beginning'.

Ozzy shared that the show was his wife Sharon Osbourne's idea because it was "something to give me a reason to get up in the morning," reported People.

"You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong," he shared amid several health setbacks. "You begin to think this is never going to end."

Ozzy also insisted that he would be at the show.

"I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up," he said.

Ozzy Osbourne, who rose to fame during the 1970s as the lead singer of the band Black Sabbath, is excited about his upcoming farewell concert with his Black Sabbath bandmates, but he shared he won't be able to walk because of his Parkinson's disease.

He will join the original members of Black Sabbath -- Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- for the first time in 20 years for one final show, titled The Back to the Beginning, on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

In February, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, shared that "he's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," as per the outlet.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease," she added. "It's not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body, and it has affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Osbourne said earlier, "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive. I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it," as per the outlet.

In the past few years, Osbourne has faced several health challenges, including a fourth spinal surgery. He also opened up about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020.

In February, the legendary musician revealed during his Ozzy Speaks segment on the SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard that he won't be performing a full set with Black Sabbath during their final show, reported People.

"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," he said, adding, "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

"It's my time to go back to the beginning ... time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Ozzy said in a statement at the time. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever."

Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon will also join Black Sabbath onstage, reported People. (ANI)

