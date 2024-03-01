Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with his wife Deepika as the 'Bajirao Mastani' couple got all decked up for Day 1.

In the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen exuding major couple goals with their stylish looks.

The 'Gully Boy' actor looked dapper as he wore an all-white suit. He opted for a heavy beard and accessorized his look with black and red shades.

Deepika, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an all-black cut-sleeve dress. She tied her hair with a black ribbon and accessorized her look with statement jewelry.

The 'Pathaan' actor opted for a heavy makeup look.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika has already begun in Jamnagar.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

