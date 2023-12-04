Actor Parineeti Chopra on Monday revealed that she gained 15 kg for her role in Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila. And now, to shed those extra kilos, she has resumed working out. On Instagram, Parineeti shared a short video of herself working out at the gym. In the post's caption, she shared that she spent six months last year singing in AR Rahman's studio and then eating junk food, so she could put on 15 kg for the film. Parineeti Chopra Serenades Her Instagram Feed with Heavenly Vocals, Casting a Spell as She Sings 'Tu Jhoom' (Watch Video).

"I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine," she wrote.

"Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role ," Parineeti added.

Speaking of Chamkila, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra Wraps Up Imtiaz Ali’s Film, Pens Heartfelt Note for Diljit Dosanjh and Team (View Post).

The highest-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. Sharing her experience working in the film, Parineeti earlier said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife, in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide."