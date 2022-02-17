Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) MUBI will exclusively premiere Paul Verhoeven's highly anticipated film "Benedetta" on July 1, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

Inspired by historian Judith C Brown's book "Immodest Acts", "Benedetta" has a star cast of Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia, Lambert Wilson and Olivier Rabourdin.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Tejaswi Madivada Gives It a Nod for the Reality Show.

"Set in the late 17th century and inspired by true events, a woman joins a convent in Pescia, Tuscany as a plague ravages the land that surrounds it. Capable of performing miracles from an early age, Benedetta becomes entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair that will threaten to shake the Church to its core," reads the official synopsis of the film.

Verhoeven, known for helming "Showgirls" and "Basic Instinct", has co-written the film with David Birke who previously collaborated with the writer-filmmaker on his directorial "Elle".

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Extends Heartfelt Birthday Greetings to Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Benedetta" was produced by Said Ben Said at SBS Production, Michel Merkt and Pathe.

The film had its world premiere in Competition for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)