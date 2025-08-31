New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has issued an apology to actress Anjali Raghav after she said she would quit the Bhojpuri film industry over an incident at a recent event in Lucknow.

At the promotional event for Pawan's new song 'Saiya Seva Kare,' which also stars Anjali, the actor allegedly touched her waist on stage without her consent. Anjali later shared videos on Instagram saying she was "disturbed" by what happened and made it clear she would "not work in the Bhojpuri industry anymore."

Also Read | 'Koi Bhi Galat Intention Nahi Tha': Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh APOLOGISES for Inappropriately Touching Co-Star Anjali Raghav's Waist on Stage in Lucknow, Actress Responds.

Responding to the matter, Pawan took to Instagram Stories and wrote that he had no "wrong intention" behind his actions. He said he felt "very bad" after learning about the issue and added that as an artist, he never meant to disrespect her but apologised if his behaviour hurt her.

"Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)."

Also Read | Priya Marathe Dies at 38: Marathi Actress Known for 'Pavitra Rishta' Passes Away at Her Residence in Mumbai's Mira Road After Battle With Cancer.

"Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise)," he concluded.

Anjali, in her videos, said she had been deeply upset for two days after the incident and questioned how anyone could think she would "enjoy being touched in public like that."

"I have been very disturbed for the past two days...Do you think I would feel happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?," Anjali said in Hindi.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DN91sv4iVkF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"...Agar yeh Haryana main hua hota toh jawab dene ki zarurat nahi padti (If the same thing had happened in Haryana, I wouldn't even have needed to respond); the public there would have given the answer themselves. But I was in their place, in Lucknow..."

"...Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi (I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry)," she added.

Pawan is known for his roles in films such as 'Pratigya' (2008), 'Satya' (2017), 'Crack Fighter' (2019), 'Raja' (2019), Sher Singh (2019), and Har Har Gange (2023), among others. The actor has also lent his voice to songs like 'Aayi Nai' from 'Stree 2' and 'Lagavelu Lipstick.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)