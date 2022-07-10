Agra [U.P], July 10 (ANI): Actor Payal Rohatgi, on Saturday, tied the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh in Agra after dating for more than 12 years.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Lock Upp' runner-up dropped a string of her wedding images, to which she captioned, "Payal ke Sangram."

Also Read | Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Diet Caused Her Severe ‘Psoriatic Arthritis’.

In the pictures, the actor donned a beautiful red lehenga with heavy jewellery, whereas the 'Commonwealth Gold Medaliast' opted for a beige sherwani with a matching safa.

The '36 China Town' actor kept her makeup minimal on her wedding day.

Also Read | Shabaash Mithu Star Taapsee Pannu Visits Eden Gardens With Mithali Raj and Director Srijit Mukherji.

The couple tied their knot in an intimate ceremony which includes relatives and close friends.

In the pictures, shared by the 'Dhol' actor, the couple can be seen performing different wedding rituals. The wrestler, in one of the posts, can be seen applying sindoor on Payal's forehead.

In another post, he can be seen tying the mangal sutra around her neck, while the couple shares a happy moment.

Soon after the 37-year-old actor shared her marriage pictures, fans flooded the comment section with good wishes messages for the couple.

"Finally the wait is over bestest couple Happy married life both you mahadev parvati bless you" a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Made for each other couple.. Best wishes for this beautiful journey and God bless you both".

The couple had various pre-wedding functions ahead of their marriage. For the haldi ceremony, the newly-wed couple donned matching yellow outfits.

Payal and Sangram started dating in 2011 after they met on the set of a Tv reality show 'Survivor India'. In 2014, the couple got engaged in Ahmedabad and after waiting for eight years the couple finally got married.

The Indian wrestler and the actor, both were the part of reality show Bigg Boss. The 36-year-old wrestler was one of the finalists in season 7 of the show.

Payal, on the other hand, was the runner-up in Kangana Ranaut's OTT-based reality show 'Lock Upp Season 1' which streamed on MX Player and Alt Balaji App. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)