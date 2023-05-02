Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is in discussions to join the cast of filmmaker Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel.

If finalised, Pascal will star alongside the likes of Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Connie Nielsen, who featured in the 2000 original with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, is returning for the follow-up.

In "Gladiator", Crowe essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son.

The sequel, set years after the events of the first film, will focus on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus (Phoenix).

Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

Scott will produce the film with Scott Free president Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are executive producing.

The script is penned by David Scarpa. PTI

