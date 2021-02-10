Maria Bakalova, Karen Gillan, and Pedro Pascal are among the bold-faced names that are starring in Judd Apatow's pandemic based comedy film, The Bubble. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, and Peter Serafinowicz, are also set to star in The Bubble. The feature project, which gets underway next week, is a meta-comedy that will be about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a studio franchise film. Lost And Found: Zachary Levi to Star In and Produce Gina Rodriguez Starrer at Amazon

The sources to The Hollywood Reporter told the outlet- the project takes inspiration from the real-life making of 'Jurassic World: Dominion', the sixth installment in the 'Jurassic franchise', which saw its cast stuck in the United Kingdom for months during the pandemic lockdown, with production stopping and restarting several times due to positive COVID-19 tests. While many of the details are being kept in the hotel safe, it is known that Gillan and Pascal will play the made-up franchise's stars while Mann and Duchovny will play a once-married acting duo now forced to quarantine under one roof. ‘Boo, Bitch’: Lana Condor to Star In and Executive Produce Netflix’s Upcoming Comedy Series

Netflix insiders, however, say the movie has no connection to 'Dominion'.

Apatow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Pam Brady. The filmmaker is producing via his Apatow Productions banner, with long-time collaborator Barry Mendel, who most recently worked with Apatow on 'The King of Staten Island', set to executive produce. The project marks Apatow's first undertaking away from his longtime home of Universal in over 15 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)