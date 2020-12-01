Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones,' star Peter Dinklage is all set to star in the reboot of Legendary's 'The Toxic Avenger.'

According to Variety, the contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's 1984 hit, will be written and directed by Macon Blair.

The Emmy-award winner will be playing the role of the superhero, Toxie, around whom the entire film revolves.

The film will be produced by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz.

The original 'Toxic Avenger,' became a cult classic and expanded into musical production, children's cartoon series, and Marvel comic, reported Variety. (ANI)

