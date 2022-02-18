Washington, February 18: 'Bridgerton' sensation Phoebe Dynevor has boarded Amazon's 'The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne' a futuristic thriller from director James Bobin. According to Variety, Dynevor will executive produce and star in the upcoming feature film from screenwriter Joe Tracz who has adapted Jonathan Stroud's book of the same name.

As per the logline obtained by the outlet, the film is set in a fragmented future England, where gunfights and monsters collide, and where the formidable outlaw Scarlett McCain fights daily against the odds. When she discovers a wrecked coach on a lonely road, there is only one survivor -- the seemingly hapless youth Albert Browne.

Soon, new and implacable enemies are on their heels and a relentless pursuit continues across the broken landscape of England. Scarlett must fight to uncover the secrets of Albert's past -- and come to terms with the implications of her own. Texas Chainsaw Massacre Review: Critics Pan Leatherface’s Return in This Sequel Reboot; Call it a Thoughtless and Disappointing Film.

Temple Hill Entertainment, run by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, is producing. The book was brought in by John Fischer and George Berman, who will oversee development for Temple Hill.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)