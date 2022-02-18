Texas Chainsaw Massacre has finally returned to our screens, and it does so in a way that is definitely going to leave you disappointed. A sequel to the original movie, Texas Chainsaw Massacre picks up several decades after the first film and sees Leatherface go after a group of businessmen. Released on Netflix, the movie by many has been described as disappointing and thoughtless. Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer: First Promo For Netflix's Horror Reboot Promises a More Terrifying Leatherface! (Watch Video).

Texas Chainsaw Massacre does very little in innovating over it's original premise and just ends up feeling like a violent joint. Currently sitting at a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, the project has received reviews that are panning it left right and center. Here are some of the reviews for Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Netflix Unleashes Leatherface with 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Trailer.

IGN: Texas Chainsaw Massacre stinks like a basement full of corpses as Leatherface becomes just another hulking villain — not exactly the fresh start franchise diehards might have otherwise welcomed.

Deadline: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 is another casualty of turning an already established story into a nostalgia cash cow. The real horror here is the modernizing of the content by merging social media, social issues and Twitter buzz words in a careless fashion that makes it hard to latch onto anything substantial.

RogerEbert.com: Worst of all is how forgettable Sally’s arc becomes, a half-assed version of the Laurie Strode vengeance narrative from Green’s “Halloween” movie. That flick also discarded years of sequels to take a franchise back to its roots. “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” attempts the same thing and gets so lost on the way home.

The Hollywood Reporter: Texas Chainsaw Massacre doesn’t exactly offer anything new (2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D, a previous attempt at a sequel to the original, at least featured more than one dimension), but gorehound fans who rejoice at watching people’s innards fall out of their bodies will find much to appreciate.

Indiewire: In fact, there isn’t a lot of successful fighting back in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which stays true to its roots but doesn’t offer much in the way of suspense. Pretty much anyone Leatherface wants to kill he does, with little fanfare. There are a few inventive slices and gouges, and it’s satisfying to see the disaffected youth live-streaming their mass execution. “Try anything and you’re canceled, bro,” says one phone-wielding dupe before quickly losing his entrails.

