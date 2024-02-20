Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Yami Gautam-starrer upcoming film Article 370 while he was addressing a gathering in Jammu on Tuesday.

He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information." Article 370: PM Modi Talks About Yami Gautam’s Upcoming Political Drama at Rally in Jammu, Actress Calls It ‘Absolute Honour’ (Watch Video).

Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami took to Instagram and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! "

Check Out Yami Gautam’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Yami headlines the upcoming political drama, which marks her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar's production debut via B62 Studios. Dhar is the director of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370. Article 370: Aditya Dhar Thanks Fans for Showering Love on Yami Gautam's Upcoming Film Trailer, Director Shares Post On Insta (Watch Video).

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 will hit the screens on February 23.