Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Sunday expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the trailer of the action-packed political drama Article 370 starring Yami Gautam. Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared the trailer video and penned a note. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thank you for showering immense love on the #Article370Trailer! Grateful!" The makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Thursday. The trailer showcases terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami refers to Kashmir as a 'lost case' and expresses frustration that the unique status makes it impossible for her to conduct her job as an intelligence officer. It also depicts the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area. Soon, Yami's character joins the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370 at whatever cost. The trailer depicts how she and the government remain strong despite the conflict caused by political decisions. Article 370 Trailer: Yami Gautam Dons an Intense Avatar To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir in Upcoming Political Drama (Watch Video).

Making the trailer launch more special, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way." The good news left everyone elated. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Talking about the film, Article 370, it is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It is poised to deliver an intense narrative, edge-of-the-seat experience with some powerhouse performances. The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani. Yami Gautam Flaunts Her Baby Bump at Article 370 Trailer Launch Event, Husband Aditya Dhar Confirms Pregnancy (Watch Videos).

Briefing about Article 370 Yami Gautam said earlier, "Article 370 is a bold chapter of India's history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn't been treaded before." Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas on February 23.