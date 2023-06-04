Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of veteran actor Sulochana Latkar who played the role of screen mother to many top stars.

"The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Also Read | Sulochana Latkar Dies: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Renowned Actor, Says 'Her Cinematic Legacy Will Live On Through Her Works'.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also condoled her death. "Saddened by the passing away of veteran actress Sulochana Ji. Her versatile performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She will always be remembered for her contributions to the film industry throughout her decades-long career. My sincere condolences to her family members and followers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Latkar passed away today (June 4) in Maharashtra; as per reports, her funeral will occur on June 5.

Also Read | XXX-Tra Hot Sunny Leone Flaunts Sexy Curves in Cut-Out Green Bikini, Enjoys ‘Beach Time’ in Maldives (Watch Videos).

She was not only a well-known name in the Hindi film industry but was also known for her work in Marathi cinema. Sulochana acted in popular films such as 'Kati Patang', 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Gora Aur Kala', 'Sujata', 'Devar', 'Bandini', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', and many more.

She was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999 by the Government of India. In 2004, she received Lifetimes Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards. The seasoned actress was also awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)