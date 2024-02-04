Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actor Pooja Hegde is unwell but is feeling relaxed because her mother has sent her tiffin.

Her mother's tiffin-filled cuisine from Pooja's school days brought back memories for her.

Pooja took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of a tiffin from her school days.

She wrote, "When you are feeling sick and your mom sends you food in your tiffin from school! #vintage."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja is all set to star opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film 'Deva'.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Earlier, Pooja shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.

Pooja was last seen in the action film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite Salman Khan. (ANI)

