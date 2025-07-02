Washington, DC [US], July 2 (ANI): Rapper and singer Post Malone suffered a fall onstage while trying to toast a fan during his concert, reported People.

In a recently shared video on social media, Malone performed his Blake Shelton's song "Somebody Pour Me a Drink" during his State Farm Stadium concert in Glendale, Arizona.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did 'The Odyssey' Teaser, Featuring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, Leak Online? Here's What We Know About Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Movie.

When he tried to react to his fans and attempted to toast them, the rapper fell forward as a piece of the stage broke.

"I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ," the fan captioned the video, tagging the artist, reported People.

Also Read | Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar and Few Pakistani Actors' Instagram Accounts Now Visible in India but Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan Remain Banned.

After the post, Malone's fans expressed concerns; however, his tour continued despite this mishap.

This is not the first time the singer fell onstage. In September 2022, Malone fell through a trap door and appeared to hit his chest during his Twelve Carat Tour stop in St. Louis, Missouri. He carried on the performance, as per the outlet.

After the incident, his manager posted on his Instagram handle that he suffered "bruised ribs".

He updated his fans in a video on X after leaving the hospital, "Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour."

Later, Malone postponed his Boston show. He informed his fans that he felt "a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move".

Malone also twisted his ankle in one of the holes on his stage during his Atlanta concert.

"There's little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty.. badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there," he said in one clip taken during the concert.

"So if my dance moves aren't 100%, you've gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I'mma do my best," according to People.

Malone is currently wrapping up his Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)