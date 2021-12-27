Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recovered quickly from a non-venomous snake bite on Sunday, hosted his birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse as he turned 56 years old.

The birthday bash was attended by several celebrities including Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, TV anchor Rajat Sharma, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Maniesh Paul.

Several videos are also surfacing on the internet in which the birthday star can be seen cutting his birthday cake along with holding his two-year-old niece Ayat in his arms, with whom he shares his birthday.

Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning. (ANI)

