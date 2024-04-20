Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Makers of the highly anticipated 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani have something big in store for the fans as they are all set to make an announcement.

The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Amidst all the excitement for the film, a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday (April 21).

Confirming the same, a source close to the film revealed, "The team of 'Kalki 2898 AD' are planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it's going to be a great surprise for audiences."

The source also confirmed that through this campaign, they will also be announcing the film's release date.

Recently, 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

The film's release was postponed because of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

As per a source, the film, which was supposed to be out on May 9, will now hit the theatres on a new date. The makers will soon make an official statement regarding the change in the release date. (ANI)

