Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Pranutan Bahl on Thursday said she is set to feature in her maiden Hollywood feature "Coco & Nut", opposite American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor.

Billed as a "spirit-lifting romance", the love story is directed by Rahsaan, best known for his 2018 critically acclaimed movie "Bengali Beauty". It is slated to release in 2025.

Pranutan, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan-backed "Notebook" in 2019, said she is thrilled to make her foray in Hollywood with the romantic-drama movie. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan and daughter of actor couple Mohnish Bahl and Ekta Sohini.

"I've always wanted to do a romantic drama. 'Coco & Nut' is a beautiful story in which my character, Nut, journeys through a transformative phase in her life. I'm so grateful that I would make my international debut with a movie like that," the actor said in a statement.

In "Coco & Nut", Pranutan plays an ambitious young woman fighting to save her marriage who gets a pick me up from her know-it-all college sweetheart, essayed by Rahsaan.

The film, primarily in English with some Hindi dialogues, is written by Rahsaan and Raghav Murali, with additional screenplay by Priyamvada Singh.

Rahsaan said he is excited to bring out a poignant love story that will resonate with people across the world.

"I grew up like so many other second generation South Asian Americans -- with a love for our movies from the motherland. That's why we're making 'Coco & Nut' in English and in Hindi.

"It's a privilege to be working with Pranutan on this film. From the moment I saw her in 'Notebook', I was taken by her talent and knew that I had to work with her one day," the actor-filmmaker said.

According to the press statement, production of "Coco & Nut" will begin from June in Chicago, with cast and crew from both the US and India.

The film is produced by Hamilton Moving Pictures' Chad Shields, alongside Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali. Co-financing the project are Rahsaan's Ziryab Films, Henry Leong's Macuverse, and executive producers Mashruk Zahid and Lasaly Changkachith.

