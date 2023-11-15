Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): 'Naagin 6' actor Pratik Sehajpal shared his memories around Bhai Dooj and his close bond with his sister Prerna. He recalled how the celebration used to be full of fun while he was in Delhi.

Talking about how he used to celebrate Bhai Dooj every year, Pratik looked back at some fun-filled memories. "Bhai Dooj comes immediately after Diwali, and the atmosphere is filled with fun and happiness. It used to be so much fun back then when I used to live in Delhi, and my cousins used to visit my place. We used to burst crackers together. It used to be very nice because of Delhi weather, as winters start by this time in Delhi."

Pratik also shared one of the rituals which used to happen every Bhai Dooj. He said, "My mom used to wake us early in the morning as she also had to visit her brother's house. I would go along with her to Mamu's house for Bhai Dooj."

Sharing about the special relationship he and his sister Prerna share, Pratik said, "We have the same bond as people see. We do fight a lot but we are protective of each other, and don't let anyone else speak against each other."

The actor also shared how celebrations have changed with time. "I have spent many Bhai Dooj festivals away from my home. During the lockdown, I was alone here in Mumbai. Prerna is married, and my cousin and sisters are far away. I do talk to my sister Prerna but the connection between me and my cousins has changed. We still have a good bond but we don't meet often at festivals,' he said.

He has been part of reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. (ANI)

