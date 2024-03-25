Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta celebrated the festival of colours 'Holi' with her husband Gene Goodenough.

On Monday, the 'Veer-Zaara' actor took to Instagram and dropped pictures of the celebration.

She wrote, "Happy Holi to all of you who celebrate. May this festival of colour bring joy, happiness & peace to you & your family. Love & light always #Happyholi #Throwback #Ting."

The fans chimed in the comment section with sweet and heartfelt wishes.

A user wrote, "HAPPY HOLI Dear."

Another fan commented, "Wishing you and your family Very Happy Holi."

On November 11, 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'.

The update was confirmed by Santoshi via his quote in a statement.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan.

Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. (ANI)

