Los Angeles [US], November 4 (ANI): Prince Naseem Hamed's boxing biopic 'Giant' will open the upcoming edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The news was announced at a press conference in the festival's home city of Jeddah on Tuesday, as the event unveiled key sections for its upcoming edition, which will run from December 4 to 13, as per Deadline.

Rupert Wyatt's Desert Warrior, which was backed by and shot in Saudi Arabia but features an international cast, also plays in the International Spectacular sidebar.

Giant follows the rise of Hamed and his relationship with Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, charting his rags-to-riches underdog tale from his humble beginnings in Sheffield to becoming champion of the world.

It also tackles how he faced down racism and islamophobia that swept Britain in the 1980s and '90s to become a global sporting icon.

The film explores the unlikely and tender relationship between Naz and Ingle, and the instrumental role that Ingle played in Naz's road to success. (ANI)

