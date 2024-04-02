Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday expressed gratitude for all the love received on the survival drama film The Goat Life. Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared the film's posters along with a thank you note. Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Thank you for the limitless love!#AADUJEEVITHAM #TheGoatLife In theatres worldwide now!#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife." Directed by National Award Winner Blessy, The Goat Life features actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Intense Act As Najeeb Gets Lauded by Critics in Film's 'Miserablist Narrative'.

Produced by Visual Romance, and directed by National Award Winner Blessy, the film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor KR Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated in 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

View Prithviraj Sukumaran's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Watch The Goat Life Trailer:

Penned by noted writer Benyamin and it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. The film was released in theatres on March 28. Apart from this, Sukumaran will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha.