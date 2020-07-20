New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A day after she celebrated her 38th birthday with her singer husband Nick Jonas, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday reminisced over the marriage proposal by the 'Sucker' singer two years ago.

The 'Baywatch' actor showered love on her husband by posting a cute mirror selfie where Nick is seen kissing Priyanka on the cheeks. She added a short note reflecting on the day when the 27-year-old musician asked her to marry him.

"To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since," she wrote.

"In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas," she added.

Responding to the post, the 'Jealous' singer dropped an adorable comment and thanked his superstar wife for "saying yes" to the marriage proposal.

"Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful," Nick commented on the post.

Priyanka and Nick got married in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace-- as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018 and as per Hindu rituals on December 2.

Continuing the celebration, the duo then hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. Post that Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra threw a party for their close friends and family.

They also hosted a wedding reception bash in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (ANI)

