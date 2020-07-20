It has been three years since the American singer – songwriter Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of Linkin Park, has passed away. He was one of the most loved singers and his sudden demise was a huge shock to his family and all his fans across the globe. Chester, who was only 41-year-old, had reportedly died by suicide at his home in Palos Verdes, California, on July 20, 2017. Today on this third death anniversary, fans are remembering Linkin Park’s frontman by sharing some of his pictures of his performances from concerts and many other events. Adam Schlesinger Demise: Celebs Condole the Death of 'Fountains of Wayne' Member, After He Passes Away Due to Coronavirus.

There are many who managed to attend the live concerts of Linkin Park and were extremely lucky enough to see and hear Chester Bennington and his band members. But there are also a few who always wished to attend one of their concerts and hear Chester live, unfortunately, that will never be fulfilled now. Before Chester had joined Linkin Park, he sang for various other bands. The late singer, who had took an interest in music at a young age, had started his career with a band named Sean Dowdell and His Friends. The other two bands with whom he was associated are Death by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots.

Chester Bennington Will Always Be Remembered

#MakeChesterProud

Legend

Inspiration

Still Can't Believe You're Gone

#LinkinPark

RIP Chester

Memories

From Concerts

It was in 2000 when Chester Bennington had started working with Linkin Park. It was the vocalist’s bandmate Mike Shinoda, who had confirmed about confirmed Chester’s death on Twitter. The Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington will be missed by his fans.

