It has been three years since the American singer – songwriter Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of Linkin Park, has passed away. He was one of the most loved singers and his sudden demise was a huge shock to his family and all his fans across the globe. Chester, who was only 41-year-old, had reportedly died by suicide at his home in Palos Verdes, California, on July 20, 2017. Today on this third death anniversary, fans are remembering Linkin Park’s frontman by sharing some of his pictures of his performances from concerts and many other events. Adam Schlesinger Demise: Celebs Condole the Death of 'Fountains of Wayne' Member, After He Passes Away Due to Coronavirus.

There are many who managed to attend the live concerts of Linkin Park and were extremely lucky enough to see and hear Chester Bennington and his band members. But there are also a few who always wished to attend one of their concerts and hear Chester live, unfortunately, that will never be fulfilled now. Before Chester had joined Linkin Park, he sang for various other bands. The late singer, who had took an interest in music at a young age, had started his career with a band named Sean Dowdell and His Friends. The other two bands with whom he was associated are Death by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots.

Chester Bennington Will Always Be Remembered

3 years today you passed away. Can't describe the pain for it. You will always be remembered. Wish i could attend your live concert one day but all in vain now. RIP chester bennington. Your music gave me strength like no other. ❤️#LinkinPark #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/xsOFS3nLyR — Shahriar Najim Shanto (@NajimShanto) July 20, 2020

#MakeChesterProud

#LinkinPark #MakeChesterProud #chesterbennington When my time comes Forget the wrong that I've done Help me leave behind Some reasons to be missed And don't resent me And when you're feeling empty Keep me in your memory Leave out all the rest pic.twitter.com/2LBluu3Fwb — NoeRuilova (@noeru_noe) July 20, 2020

Legend

Inspiration

Still Can't Believe You're Gone

There are few musicians who's music leaves a mark on your heart, #chesterbennington was one of those, I grew up listening to #LinkinPark and even now I cherish them. 3 years ago we lost you to suicide, still can't believe you're gone. Thank you for making music. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/UA9RRp8FUx — Kriti Bajpai (@bajpaikritii) July 20, 2020

#LinkinPark

One of the best adrenaline a human body can have....!! Your songs pumps us like a hell....!! We miss you man...!!😓😓 @ChesterBannington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/p5wE8N0Ed2 — Jr_Lewon (@Sarang187764634) July 20, 2020

RIP Chester

RIP Chester. I hope you are in a better place. Your words- “I’m just a crack in this castle of glass” have been vowen into my brain forever.#LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/F3YEniuMrv — Yash (@yash7o) July 19, 2020

Memories

From Concerts

I don't like my mind right now Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary Wish that I could slow things down I wanna let go but there's comfort in the panic🥺 Its been 3years...still can't believe...we love you ❤️#LinkinPark #Chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/PkjFviFuT4 — 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒋𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒂💙 (@SourjankaM) July 20, 2020

It was in 2000 when Chester Bennington had started working with Linkin Park. It was the vocalist’s bandmate Mike Shinoda, who had confirmed about confirmed Chester’s death on Twitter. The Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington will be missed by his fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).