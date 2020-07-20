Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry as a whole has been affected quite badly. The box office numbers from March (the time COVID-19 started spreading) has been on the diminishing side. However, that is not the case with the South Korean market. Why do we say this? As reportedly, Yeon Sang-ho’s Peninsula, the sequel to 2016’s Train to Busan have ringed in $13.2 million at the Korean box office (as per early estimates). Further, the report also hints that in Taiwan the film has churned $5 million with receipts in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. That's not it, as Peninsula also got IMAX a great box office weekend number with $1 million after a null phase since March. Cannes 2020 Reveals Cancelled Lineup of Movies, Timothée Chalamet's The French Dispatch, Train to Busan Sequel Among 56 Titles.

The OG Train to Busam back in 2016 had minted around $92 million at the ticket window and is still watched on the streaming giant Netflix. Well, seems like once the official numbers come for Peninsula, things would be much clearer. Earlier in a media interaction at Seoul, the director of the film had said that a sequel to Peninsula might follow.

“There could be another piece taking place in the same universe or not. We dropped a lot of ideas as we made Peninsula, and we could develop the next story from those ideas. But this depends on whether the audience anticipates another one. If the viewers want more, of course we could make it. For example, I’m already hearing people are curious about what happened in the four years between (the two films), like a spinoff. We have all the possibilities open until the result comes out,” Yeon had said.Train to Busan Presents Peninsula Trailer: Looks Fun but Lacks the Original Vibe (Watch Video).

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the post-apocalyptic thriller, Peninsula, stars Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Ye Won. Stay tuned!

