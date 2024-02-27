Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Proud mother Priyanka Chopra is feeling nostalgic as her little daughter Malti Marie grows older.

The 'Baywatch' actor started her week by sharing then and now pictures of her daughter Malti on Instagram. She wrote, "Time really flies. starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia."

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen taking a selfie while cuddling her daughter. Malti wore a white and pink outfit, while the actor was dressed in a grey sweater.

The other throwback picture showcased a close-up shot of a newborn baby Malti's hand. The toddler's hand was peeking out from the blanket and resting on Priyanka's chin.

Reacting to the photo, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has joined the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill a Tiger' as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

