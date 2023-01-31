Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face!

The actor recently attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas along with Kevin and Joe Jonas revealed the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

As Jonas brothers took the centre stage, Priyanka sat in the first row with daughter Malti Marie, cheering for them.

Photos of Malti Marie has now gone viral on social media. Check them out here:

Doesn't she look extremly arodable?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon. (ANI)

