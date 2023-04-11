Los Angeles [US], April 11 (ANI): American singer and actor Nick Jonas on Tuesday shared a couple of pictures from their Easter celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the pictures which he captioned, "Happy Easter."

The first picture showcases Nick and wifey Priyanka looking at their cute kiddo Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas playing. The little one can be seen excitedly watching an unboxing of a gift. Her doll is also lying alongside her.

Nick also shared a picture of the customised Easter luncheon menu, which Priyanka also shared on her Instagram story saying, "So happy you're home daddy."

Soon after the singer-actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"She is so darn cute!!!! God bless you guys!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "She is so precious."

"The Sweetest!," a user wrote.

Recently, the 'Fashion' actor also shared some glimpses from her daughter's first Easter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.

Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her new web series helmed by The Russo Brothers.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

'Citadel' will be out on April 28. (ANI)

