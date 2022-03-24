Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra channelled her inner desi girl in a dazzling black sequined saree, at the 'Celebrate South Asian Excellence' pre-Oscar event.

Pictures and videos of the star 'PeeCee' from the pre-Oscars party held on Wednesday in Beverly Hills have been doing rounds on the internet.

Also Read | Mika Singh To Begin Searching for His Right Partner on Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, Says 'I Want a Homely Girl Who Cooks Good Food'.

The star paired her outfit matching jewels and flawless makeup.

The 39-year-old actor was among hosts of the event which was also co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani.

Also Read | Oppenheimer: Tony Goldwyn Joins the Cast of Christopher Nolan's World War II Biopic!.

In the viral videos from the event, Priyanka spoke about her journey to Hollywood, and also the presence of South Asian artists in Hollywood at the party that was organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films.

In one of the viral videos, Priyanka said, "Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America."

Recalling the time when she was the only brown celebrity at the party she said, "We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

Priyanka also talked about how she and Nick are keeping busy after the arrival of their daughter in January.

She said, "Haven't been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you."

"Make business plans, make deals, let's get out there, let's forge a path where we are unstoppable and that can only happen if we do it together. I'm gonna do that tonight," Priyanka said in a viral video.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood with the 2015 thriller TV show 'Quantico' as a lead. She went on to star as an antagonist in the 2017 Hollywood action-comedy film 'Baywatch' and also as Sati in the recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections', starring Keanu Reeves in the lead.

Priyanka will next be seen in Hollywood films like 'Ending Things', 'Text For You' and web series 'Citadel'.

She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)