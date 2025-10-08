Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away on Wednesday morning following a road accident that occurred on September 27. Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35, 11 Days After Fighting for Life in Hospital Following Road Accident.

He breathed his last at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he had been admitted in critical condition with severe spinal injuries and brain damage, as per the statement issued by the hospital.

ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਦੀ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਬੱਦੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਵਾਪਰੇ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਲਾਜ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੋਈ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ। ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਜਗਤ ਦਾ ਸਿਤਾਰਾ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਲਈ ਅਲੋਪ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਛੋਟੀ ਉਮਰ 'ਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੀਤਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਸਦਾ…

Deeply anguished by the heartbreaking demise of beloved Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda , a voice that carried the very soul of Punjab. His untimely passing after battling injuries from a tragic accident in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, has left an irreplaceable void in our cultural and…

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of popular Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawandha. A talented voice that touched countless hearts has fallen silent too soon. His songs will continue to echo in the hearts of his fans and keep his memory alive. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏

"Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," the statement reads.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to the ace singer, "It is deeply saddening to hear of the death of renowned Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda during treatment following a horrific road accident near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. A legend of the Punjabi music world has been lost forever. Rajvir Jawanda, who captured the hearts of people at a young age through his songs, will always resonate. May Waheguru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss," he wrote on X in Punjabi.

Mann earlier also visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to meet Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda before his demise.

"Deeply anguished by the heartbreaking demise of beloved Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, a voice that carried the very soul of Punjab. His untimely passing after battling injuries from a tragic accident in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, has left an irreplaceable void in our cultural and musical heritage. As we bid farewell to this gem of our times, I pray to Waheguru to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and give immense strength to his family, fans, and the music fraternity to endure this unimaginable loss.

#RajvirJawanda #WaheguruJi," wrote Malvinder Singh Kang, Member of Parliament for the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also expressed grief over the passing away of the Punjabi singer, saying, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of popular Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawandha. A talented voice that touched countless hearts has fallen silent too soon. His songs will continue to echo in the hearts of his fans and keep his memory alive. May his soul rest in peace. "

Earlier, according to a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the accident took place on Saturday, September 27, when Rajvir Jawanda was brought to the hospital in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm.

He sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident that took place on Saturday morning. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital."

On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali," the statement added. Rajvir Jawanda Accident: 35-Year-Old Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critical After Being Hit by Car While Travelling to Shimla on Bike.

Rajvir was treated by a team of neurosurgeons and critical care doctors.

Ludhiana-born Rajvir was loved for his songs Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari. He had also acted in Punjabi films and is admired for his energetic stage presence. Best known for his passion for bikes, he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.