Ramayan Actor Arvind Trivedi Rubbishes His Death Rumours With a Callback To His Character Raavan

Arvind Trivedi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A rumour has surfaced about the actor, Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan on the hit TV show Ramayan. The rumour says that Arvind has passed, while the actor is fit and fine, tweeting about his show and politics. Arvind's family is also pretty upset about the hoax. First, Arvind's nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi refuted the rumour. Later, Arvind bashed the rumours himself, on Twitter. Kaustubh wrote, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks (sic)" Ramayan on Star Plus and Mahabharat on Colors: Here's The Telecast Time and Schedule for the Re-Run of the Doordarshan Shows (View Tweets).

Later, unverified Twitter handle for Arvind tweeted that 'Lankesh' is absolutely fine and requested everyone to stop peddling the unverified news. The word Lankesh is a callback to the character of Raavan that he played on the hit show in the '80s. Ramayan Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Wish to Seek Royalty after Their Mythological Show Sets a New TRP Record.

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

Check Out Arvind's Tweet Here:

प्रिय सर्वजन, लंकेश पूरी तरह ठीक हैं और सुरक्षित हैं। अनुरोध है कि फर्जी खबरें फैलाना बंद करें और कृपया उनके सकुशल होने की खबर फैलाएँ। धन्यवाद।#ArvindTrivedi — Arvind Trivedi (@Arvind_Trivedi_) May 3, 2020

Arvind Also Tweeted:

This is terrible. Spreading news about someone's death without even verifying it is offensive. Please apologize and then delete this tweet🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/k5Nl2Ek9W3 — Arvind Trivedi (@Arvind_Trivedi_) May 3, 2020

Ramayan made a smashing return on the Indian TV during the COVID-19 lockdown. The mythological series, created by Ramanand Sagar, was re-telecast on Doordarshan. The reruns of the show broke viewership records. A clip of Arvind Trivedi watching Ramayan from the comfort of his home went viral a few days back.